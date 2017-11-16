Carlinville girls basketball opens 2017-18 season

CARLINVILLE (Nov. 16, 2017) – Last year’s Carlinville girls basketball won 18 games en route to a regional title game appearance.

While they’ve lost leading scorer and rebounder in Grace Zachary, to graduation, the Cavaliers will look to a group of six seniors and strong depth for success this go around.

Zachary accounted for 384 of the team’s 1,311 points last season, and 286 of the team’s 924 rebounds. But it doesn’t mean the cupboard is bare by any means.

The Cavaliers opened the season Tuesday at Kincaid South Fork. They are at the Litchfield tournament starting this Saturday.

Head coach Darrin DeNeve hopes the depth will help in playing different types of defense.

“We have a lot of athletic girls,” DeNeve said. “What that amounts to basketball-wise is that we quickly become a good defensive team. We’re going to be able to guard a lot of different teams in multiple ways whether we put some pressure on or play man-to-man or zone.”

Junior Rachel Olroyd returns at a guard. She was all-conference last year, making 40 three-point baskets to lead the team, along with 98 steals and 64 assists, also tops on the team. She was the team’s second-leading scorer at 285 points.

Six seniors include Sydney Bates, who had 115 rebounds last year, second on the team and third on the team with 126 points. “She is one of the better defenders and decision-makers in the area,” DeNeve said.

Sydney Cania made 10 three-point baskets last year and had 41 rebounds. Emma Griffith had 87 rebounds last season; Kayla Seal made seven of eight free throws in limited duty. Taylor Wills had 23 of her 38 rebounds last year on the offensive glass. Natalie Kaganich collected 19 rebounds last season in limited action.

Other juniors include Adriann Welte, Lexi Egelhoff, Paityn Tieman, Gabriella Marchiori and Jordyn Houseman. Sophomores Corin Stewart, Sarah DeNeve and Elise Baker round out the varsity roster.

“Some of the younger girls we hope will perform when they are called to,” DeNeve said. “We have six juniors who received a little bit of varsity time last year. We certainly have a lot of depth and hopeful that the depth will contribute to quality practices and making each other better.”

The team got a late start as far as being together as a cohesive unit due to the volleyball team’s run through postseason, but DeNeve said the team should be ready to go.

“We’re only ready to play a game because the schedule says we’re ready to play a game,” DeNeve said. “Sometimes you learn just by playing and we’ll quickly find out what our strengths are and what we need to work on.”

Greenville won the conference last year, upsetting Hillsboro. DeNeve said both Greenville and Hillsboro should be among the top teams to contend for the conference crown. Several other teams, DeNeve added, should also be improved.

Gillespie has a talented young group. Vandalia has a good team; Staunton is now in a co-op with Mt. Olive. Southwestern tends to play good basketball as well.

Varsity Carlinville girls basketball team members, front row, from left, include: Sydney Bates, Natalie Kaganich, Emma Griffith, Sydney Cania, Taylor Wills and Kayla Seal. Back row: Assistant coach Renee Young, Elise Baker, Rachel Olroyd, Lexi Egelhoff, Adriann Welte, Paityn Tieman, Gabriella Marchiori, Corin Stewart, Jordyn Houseman, Sarah DeNeve and head coach Darrin DeNeve.

Junior varsity Carlinville girls basketball team members, front row, from left, include: Haley Wills, Kelsey McKee, Corin Stewart, Sarah DeNeve, Elise Baker and Kassidie Hatlen. Back row: Coach Renee Young, Eryn Seal, Gracie Reels, Maycee Gall, Madeline Bouillon, Madison Wieties, Faith O’Dell and Addi Paul.