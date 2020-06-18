Carlinville girl selected Fair Queen

(This story originally appeared in the July 10, 1980 edition of the Macoupin County Enquirer).

The Macoupin County Fair was climaxed by the crowning of Janice Curtis, 17, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Russell Curtis of Carlinville as 1980 Fair Queen.

Miss Curtis, sponsored by the Carlinville Chamber of Commerce, was presented a trophy from Pressler Conoco Station of Carlinville.

Kendra Roddick of New Douglas was chosen as first runner-up. Her sponsor was the Staunton Lions Club and her trophy was donated by Whitby Electric, Carlinville. Second runner-up, Renee Burton, sponsored by Maham Burton of Palmyra, was awarded a trophy given by Zimmerman Equipment Company of Litchfield. Miss Sherrie Baker of Gillespie was chosen by the contestant as Miss Congeniality. She was sponsored by the Gillespie Kiwanis and her trophy was donated by Hairport Styling Salon, Palmyra.

Remaining contestants

In addition to Curtis, Burton and Baker, additional contestants vying for the title of Miss Macoupin were Christine Ralston, 17, of Palmyra; Traci McCourt, 16, of Gillespie; Lynn Redfern, 18, of Palmyra; Julie Kruse, 19, of Virden; Danette Garbin, 17, of Girard; Dee Dee Waters, 17, of Medora; Renita Jennings, 16, of Chesterfield; Kendra Roddick, 16, of Staunton; Dawn Hittmeier, 17, of Mt. Olive; and Crystal Turner, 16, of Hettick.

Jane Evans, 20, the 1979 Fair queen placed the crown atop Curtis at the conclusion of this year’s event.

Little Miss pageant

Preceding the queen contest was the “Little Miss” pageant, which was won by Carrie Elizabeth Boyett, 4, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Boyett of Carlinville.

Carrie was presented a trophy provided by My Sister’s Closet of Carlinville.

First runner-up went to Amy Elise Heeren of Carlinville, who received a trophy donated by The Clothes Tree of GIllespie.

Amy Joe Burk of Palmyra was chosen second runner-up and given a trophy donated by the Virden Department Store.

Grand champion honorees

Six grand champion trophies were awarded during judging last Wednesday. Grand champion boar in the open class was shown by Steven Staake, Meredosia, with his Duroc. His trophy was presented by Whitfield Pre-mix of Gillespie.

Macoupin Service Company awarded another trophy to Staake for his champion boar in the junior show, also a Duroc.