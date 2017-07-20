Carlinville girl fourth in USTTA national convention

Caroline Gibbel of Carlinville finished fourth at the United States Trampoline and Tumbling Association national convention in Madison, Wisc. June 20.

She competed in the sub-novice division for 13-14 year-olds and qualified for nationals by winning the state championship in her division last April.

She attends and competes with Sportabouts tumbling, trampoline and Cheer Center.

On the first pass, judges gave Gibbel scores of 8.8 and 9.0, with a difference of 0.6, for a total of 18.4. On the second pass, she received scores of 8.6 and 8.9 with a difference of 0.8, for a total of 18.3.

Her total of 36.7 was 2.4 points behind the eventual winner, Mikayla Creech, who had a score of 39.1.

Also from Carlinville, Avery Kufa finished 21st in her group with a score of 34.9, 4.8 points from the eventual champion.

Kufa scored 8.3 and 7.9 on pass 1 with a difference of 1.2 and a total of 17.4. On pass two, Kufa scored 8.1 and 7.6 with a 1.8 difference, for a score of 17.5.

The USTA was formed in 1971 by Larry Griswold and George Nissen, the founder of the trampoline. The USTA is now divided into nine divisions for tumbling and six divisions for double-mini and the trampoline. Over 2200 athletes now compete in 5000 events.

