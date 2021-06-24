Carlinville and Gillespie High School boys’ track competes at state

Carlinville and Gillespie High School boys’ track competes

Dustin Roberts places runner-up in pole vault,

Jake Carter fourth in the discus

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

A pair of Macoupin County track athletes earned medals at the Illinois High School Association Class 1A boys’ state meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston June 17.

Seven total athletes, four from Gillespie and three from Carlinville, participated.

Dustin Roberts of Carlinville pole vaulted 4.22 meters and tied for runner-up in a field of 20 competitors.

Jake Carter of Gillespie hurled a discus 47.4 meters to take fourth out of 27 throwers.

Colton Robinson of Carlinville placed 16th out of 27 with a 13.96-meter throw in the shot put.

Chase Helvey of Gillespie ranked 21st out of 27 long jumpers (5.95 meters).

Ronnie Monke of Gillespie placed 27th out of 29 in the 100-meter dash (11.66 seconds) and 25th of 27 in the 200-meter dash (23.99 seconds).

Parker Knop of Gillespie brought up the back end of a 26-man hurdles competition, placing 26th with a time of 45.13 seconds.

Will Meyer of Carlinville had a similar fate in the 1600-meter run, ranking 31st out of 31 with a time of 5:04.

Carlinville competed in a pair of relay races, finishing 28th of 28 in the 4×100 and 27th of 31 in the 4×200. T.J Sims, Mason Patton, Ethan Gibbel and Ethen Siglock finished the 4×100 in 48.73 seconds. Sims, Gibbel and Patton additionally ran with Roberts in the 4×200, which the Cavaliers concluded in 1:37.

Carlinville placed 37th out of 75 teams overall with eight points. Gillespie came in 44th with six points.