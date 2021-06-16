Carlinville and Gillespie High School boys’ track athletes state bound

Carlinville and Gillespie High School boys’ track athletes

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Athletes from the Carlinville and Gillespie high school boys’ track teams qualified for state at an Illinois High School Association Class 1A sectional meet in Gillespie June 11.

Four Miners and three Cavaliers punched their tickets to individual events.

Ronnie Monke, Parker Knop, Jake Carter and Chase Helvey will represent Gillespie.

Colton Robinson, Dustin Roberts, and Will Meyer are advancing for Carlinville.

CHS is additionally bound for a pair of relays. T.J. Sims, Mason Patton, Bobby Seal and Ethen Siglock will take on the 4×100. Sims, Seal, Roberts and Patton will then run in the 4×200.

The IHSA Class 1A state track meet is Thurs., June 17 at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

For the complete story, see the June 17 edition of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat.