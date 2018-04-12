Carlinville gets four wins, three by shutout

CARLINVILLE (April 12, 2018) – Conference play opened for the Carlinville girls’ soccer team in fine fashion late last week, with a pair of shutout wins highlighting the efforts on the field.

Wednesday, Carlinville won a 6-0 makeup contest with Greenville.

The Cavaliers outshot the Comets 12-1, and had five corner kicks to one for Greenville.

Rory Drew scored four second half goals to pace the Carlinville offense.

The Cavies (4-1, 1-0 SCC) led 1-0 at halftime on an Adrianne Welte unassisted goal at 7:08 of the first half.

Drew scored a pair of goals about nine minutes apart in the second half, both assisted by Gracie Reels, in building a 3-0 lead.

Makayla Proctor’s penalty kick at 66:00 made it 4-0.

Drew got the hat trick with a goal set up by Skylar Nickel at 69:00. Drew capped the scoring with an unassisted goal at 79:30.

Sarah DeNeve got the win, making one save.

Carlinville 4, Pana 0

On Thursday, the Cavaliers ventured out east to Pana, where the Cavies’ top nemesis in postseason the past few seasons hosted Carlinivlle.

The Cavaliers got two goals in each half, with four different goal scorers in a 4-0 win over the Panthers.

Carlinville outshot the Panthers 16-0 for the game, and had eight corner kicks to two for Pana.

Taylor Wills opened the scoring, with an unassisted goal at 6:37 making it 1-0. Lexy West got the second goal at 36:00, assisted by Reels.

In the second half, Nickel scored, assisted by Sydney Bowman, then Nickel assisted on a Drew goal. Those goals came just over a minute apart and made it a 4-0 game.

DeNeve got the win in goal.

Carlinville 2, Willamsville 0

At Williamsville, the Cavies scored twice in the first half to best the Bullets Friday afternoon.

Carlinville (6-1) outshot Williamsville 21-0; had 20 corner kicks to none for Williamsville.

Riann McClain scored at 10:19 of the first half, assisted by Gabby Marchiori for a 1-0 lead.

Lexi Egelhoff scored at 17:00, assisted by Lynde Gibbs.

DeNeve got the win in goal.

Carlinville 2, East Alton-WR 1

At East Alton, the Cavaliers had to grind out a 2-1 win over a tough defensive Oilers squad Monday evening.

Carlinville outshot East Alton-Wood River 30-2 but managed just two goals in improving to 7-1 on the season.

Drew scored unassisted in the 37th minute to give the Cavies a 1-0 lead, after having a near goal off a corner kick ruled no good by the official earlier.

It stayed 1-0 into halftime and into the second half, when East Alton tied it on a goal from Emily Sidwell, unassisted in the 58th minute.

But two minutes later, Welte got the go-ahead and eventual game-winning goal, unassisted at 60:34.

DeNeve got the win in goal for Carlinville.

The Cavies had six fouls to none for the Oilers, and out corner-kicked the Oilers 9-1.

Southwestern 4, EAWR 0

At East Alton, the Piasa Birds won their second game of the year, doubling their win total from the last four years combined, in a shutout road win Wednesday.

The Birds are 2-1-1 after winning just one match each of the last two years after the previous two years being winless.

Jenna Granda and Kallie Christian scored first half goals for Southwestern in building a 2-0 lead.

Ryleigh Baker and Raigen Baker scored second half goals for the Piasa Birds.

Litchfield 3, Staunton 2 (PK)

At Staunton, the Purple Panthers won in penalty kicks against the Bulldogs in a conference clash Thursday afternoon.

Both teams scored single goals in each half, leading to a 2-2 draw through regulation and through overtime.

Litchfield won 3-0 in penalty kicks to take the conference win.

Staunton’s goals came from Mia Ross and Hollie Bekeske, with assists from Bekeske and Anna Brand.

Williamsville 2, North Mac 0

At Girard, the Panthers lost a Sangamo Conference contest to the Bullets Thursday, being outshot 11-5 in the game.

Williamsville got both goals in the first half. North Mac is 0-5-2.