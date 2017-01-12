Carlinville gets edge at Jersey; falls at Southwestern

1-12-17

Carlinville outscored Jersey in every quarter Thursday night in a non-conference girls basketball game, meaning they won the game.

But it wasn’t as easy as one might think. The Cavaliers held off the Panthers 47-40 at Jersey Community High School.

Carlinville (12-7) opened the game with a 13-12 lead after one quarter, and upped the lead to 22-19 at intermission. It became a 32-26 lead after three periods of play.

Grace Zachary and Rachel Olroyd both scored 17 points to pace the Cavaliers. Zachary made eight field goals, while Olroyd hit four three-point baskets and made three of four free throws.

Lydia Albertine added seven points for the Cavies, while Sydney Cania and Olivia Olroyd scored two points each. Sydney Bates and Hannah Lair had one point each.

Jersey was led by Mackenzie Thurston with 15 points and Kiara Chapman with 14 points.

Southwestern 37, Carlinville 29

Monday was the second matchup of county schools this season as the Cavaliers headed to rural Piasa to meet the Birds in a South Central Conference extravaganza.

CHS beat Southwestern at the Litchfield tournament early in the season.

Southwestern came into the game playing better basketball than early in the season, and made it known with a 37-29 victory over the Cavaliers Monday night.

Both teams fared well hitting from beyond three-point range in the game, but struggled from inside the arc. The difference was the Piasa Birds third-quarter spark from Samantha Burns which pushed the lead to double figures heading to the fourth.

Despite getting only one free throw in the final eight minutes, the Cavaliers offense struggled as well, making just one field goal and two free throws down the stretch as Southwestern improved to 5-14, 1-4 in the South Central.

Carlinville is now 12-8, 5-2.

The game had a good early feel to it as both teams hit some shots early.

The Cavies went ahead 9-5 after a 6-0 run, including hoops by Zachary off assists from R. Olroyd and Bates.

Mallory Novack hit four free throws, and a Jenna Moore drive to the basket in between ended the quarter with the Piasa Birds on top 11-9.

Carlinville went back ahead briefly at 15-13 on a Bates three-point make, but the Cavies were held to just two three-point makes in the quarter, the other by Cania.

When Burns sank a three-pointer as the first half winded down, the Birds held a 22-18 halftime lead.

Bates made another three early in the third to cut the Piasa lead to 24-21, but then Burns took over, scoring the next nine Birds points as they went on a 9-3 run.

For the second straight quarter, Carlinville was limited to just six points on two three-point makes.

Burns hit consecutive three-pointers and a free throw to push the lead to 31-21. When Molly Novak stepped back and hit a three-pointer at the third quarter horn, Southwestern had a 36-24 lead.

Zachary’s hoop early in the fourth quarter was the lone field goal for either team in the final eight minutes.

Carlinville got within 36-28 on a pair of free throws, but the Birds went into a stall on offense, which ran precious time off the clock and kept Carlinville’s offense from coming up with any kind of rhythm.

The Birds scored one point in the fourth and won the game by eight points. The two teams combined went one of 12 from the field, and four of 13 at the foul line in the fourth quarter.

Zachary had nine points, while Bates and Cania had six points each, both making a pair of three-pointers. Albertine scored five points; and Lair finished with three points.

The Cavies were nine of 30 shooting from the field, five of which were three-point makes. They were six of 15 at the foul line with 16 turnovers.

Burns had 15 points and Moore nine for the Piasa Birds, 10 of 32 from the field, including six three-point makes, and 11 of 17 at the foul line, with 13 turnovers.

In the junior varsity game, Southwestern pulled out a 47-42 decision. The Cavies got 12 points from Adriann Welte and 11 from Lexi Egelhoff.