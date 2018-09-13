Carlinville football players of the week
Carlinville Football Awards vs. Gillespie (Week 2)
Country Financial/Gary Edwards Offensive Player of the Game
Jake Ambuel has been selected as this week’s Country Financial/Gary Edwards Offensive Player of the Game.”
Ambuel, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior wide receiver caught 3 touchdown passes in Carlinville’s 49-14 South Central Conference win at Gillespie. Ambuel had 5 catches overall for 69 yards. He had a 37-yard catch and run for a score in the opening quarter and added touchdown receptions of 20 yards and 3 yards in the second quarter to help CHS to a 28-7 halftime lead.
“Jake is in a group of four (receivers) that on any given night can definitely hurt you,” said Carlinville head coach Chad Easterday. “He had some great catches and some great runs after the catch. He ran some good routes. I was very proud of him.”
Ambuel received a plaque, courtesy of Edwards, a Country Financial representative in Carlinville along with a large pizza compliments of Little Italy’s Pizza in the Carlinville Plaza.
The Cubby Hole Defensive Player of the Game
Tucker Hughes was named The Cubby Hole Defensive Player of the Game.
Hughes, a 5-foot-8, 160-pound senior had 8 tackles with 5 solos and two sacks to lead a CHS defense that held the Miners to just 110 yards of total offense through the first three plus quarters before the mercy rule was instituted. Hughes has 14 tackles with 4 tackles for loss in two games this season.
“He’s really quick – he’s a wrestler and one of those tough kids with a motor that doesn’t quit,” Easterday said of Hughes. “He’s very tough to block and he always was in the right place at the right time last night. He did a great job.”
Hughes received a plaque, courtesy of The Cubby Hole along with a large pizza compliments of Nick’s Pizza in Carlinville.
Farmer’s Insurance Game Changer Award
Ethan Wallace received the Farmer’s Insurance/Jacob Hainsfurther Game Changer Award this week.
Wallace, a 5-foot-9, 170-pound senior running back/linebacker was a key player on both sides of the ball against Gillespie. He rushed for 154 yards on 12 carries with TD runs of 63 yards and 7 yards. On defense he had 4 tackles with a sack and a key fumble recovery in the second quarter.
“Ethan and Tucker (Hughes) share reps on offense which is great because we stay fresh” Easterday said. “He had some great runs – a few good runs where there wasn’t much there, but he made a great play. Ethan also came up with a big fumble recovery that kind of changed the momentum of the game.”
Wallace received a plaque courtesy of Farmer’s Insurance agent Jacob Hainsfurther in Carlinville along with a large pizza compliments of Reno’s Pizza in Carlinville.
Carlinville Football Awards vs. Litchfield (Week 3)
Country Financial/Gary Edwards Offensive Player of the Game
Jarret Easterday has been selected as this week’s Country Financial/Gary Edwards Offensive Player of the Game.”
Easterday, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound senior quarterback threw 3 touchdown passes to lead Carlinville to a 52-0 South Central Conference win over Litchfield this week. He was 4-for-4 passing for 185 yards and has thrown for 640 yards in three games this season with 10 touchdowns and just one interception. He recently set new schools records for career completions, passing yards and touchdowns.
“Jarret has been very consistent the past two years,” said Carlinville head coach Chad Easterday. “He has really taken on the leadership role at quarterback and had done a great job.”
Easterday received a plaque, courtesy of Edwards, a Country Financial representative in Carlinville along with a large pizza compliments of Little Italy’s Pizza in the Carlinville Plaza.
The Cubby Hole Defensive Player of the Game
Blaze Ballowe was named The Cubby Hole Defensive Player of the Game.
Ballowe, a 6-foot-3, 280-pound senior nose guard help anchor a Carlinville defense that held Litchfield to -71 yards of total offense in the first half. Ballowe had 4 tackles including a sack and was involved in three plays that resulted in negative yardage.
“His hard work during the offseason has really helped him this year,” Easterday said of Ballowe. “He has gotten bigger and stronger than he was last year and it’s really paying dividends. He has done a great job for us so far this season.”
Ballowe received a plaque, courtesy of The Cubby Hole along with a large pizza compliments of Nick’s Pizza in Carlinville.
Farmer’s Insurance Game Changer Award
Nick Walton received the Farmer’s Insurance/Jacob Hainsfurther Game Changer Award this week.
Walton, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior wide receiver/defensive back got the Cavies off to a fast start in Friday night’s win over Litchfield as he caught a screen pass and took it 81 yards for a touchdown less than a minute into the game. Walton later had an interception on defense that set up another Carlinville score.
“Nick set the tone for us with a catch and then a great run for a touchdown” Easterday said. “He had a great offseason and it has really shown both on the offensive side and the defensive side. He did a great job for us Friday night”
Walton received a plaque courtesy of Farmer’s Insurance agent Jacob Hainsfurther in Carlinville along with a large pizza compliments of Reno’s Pizza in Carlinville.