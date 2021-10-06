Carlinville football crashes Southwestern homecoming party
By JACKSON WILSON
Enquirer Democrat Reporter
Carlinville still owns its high school football rivalry with Southwestern.
The Cavaliers went into Piasa Oct. 1 and spoiled the Birds’ homecoming game with a 42-6 thrashing, extending their head-to-head winning streak to 15 games.
Carlinville is now 51-7 all-time against its county rival.
The Cavaliers are 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the South Central Conference.
On the game’s opening kickoff, Gavin Day returned the football 60 yards for a touchdown and electrified the Knapp Field crowd. Suddenly, that jubilation quickly evaporated when the Birds realized that they had committed a penalty. The score was taken off the board and the Cavaliers got the break that they needed.
“Thank goodness there was a hold call there or the momentum of this game looks totally different,” CHS head coach Chad Easterday said. “You never want to give anybody a five-star start like that.”
Ever since that miscue, the Carlinville defense had Southwestern locked with the key disposed of throughout.
The Cavaliers limited the Birds to just 130 offensive yards and forced nine of Quinten Strohbeck’s 13 passes to fall incomplete while dropping him in the backfield four times. Day, who had been classified as one of the top running backs in the area, only managed 48 yards on 11 carries against the six-lineman attack that Carlinville unleashed up front. 36 of those yards came on a touchdown carry that helped Southwestern cut into a 30-0 deficit near the end of the third quarter. The Cavaliers additionally got a safety for the second week in a row.
“We knew coming in that we could cause them a lot of pressure up front,” Easterday said. “We just tried to overwhelm them at the line of scrimmage and that was the game plan. We felt like we had some guys who could stay with people. It worked. I’ve been burnt before by it, but it worked tonight.”
“It’s tough to run the ball when their guys are in our backfield,” SWHS head coach Pat Keith said.
This same issue came about the previous week when Southwestern got hit with a major reality check against another SCC frontrunner in Pana after a 4-0 dream start to the season. The Birds lost that game, 41-0.
