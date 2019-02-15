Carlinville financial committee agrees to take water purchase agreement to council meeting

Carlinville financial committee agrees to take water purchase

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

An hour-long discussion dominated the Carlinville financial meeting last Monday.

After several questions by the committee plus a public comment from Matt Turley, it was decided that the IARWC Water Purchase Agreement will be taken to next week’s council session for a vote.

“There have been numerous delays that have been out of the plaintiff’s control in a lawsuit that is almost a year old. It is disingenuous for Attorney O’Brien to characterize the delays the way he has,” said Turley.

The Enterprise Zone Consulting Services Agreement will also be taken to council in order to pay the appropriate costs to put the economic tool into effect. Due to Carlinville being one of the largest communities for the Enterprise Zone, Mayor Deanna Demuzio made it known that it was important to not leave this stone unturned.

“Without an Enterprise Zone component or form of economic development, I’m not sure that we would be able to keep some of the businesses that we have,” Demuzio said.

In addition, the Finance Committee suggested to make a $92,000 payment towards police pensions plus a $28,000 Sears TIF payment requested by Carlinville Plaza owner, Scott Stinson. The grand total of the Sears TIF payment was $37,000; 25 percent remains. Both payments will be discussed at council.

Karen Etter, who works for Woodard and Curran and runs the water department, will have finances put toward the installation of a new computer in her office due to having obselete hardware no longer supported by Windows. The council will discuss more about this next week as well.