Carlinville fifth graders visit Challenger

ST. LOUIS (June 7, 2018) – Carlinville Intermediate School fifth graders recently visited the Challenger Learning Center in St. Louis and participated in the STEM Ignitor Program which was funded through a grant from the Boeing Company.

The students completed a mission called “Rendezvous with a Comet” where a crew of astronauts is being sent on a mission to explore comet Encke, which is approaching Earth’s orbit. The crew must assemble and launch a probe to the comet. Along the way, the astronauts use scientific and creative problem-solving skills to deal with unexpected and highly unpredictable objects in the solar system that may come their way.

The program also included a planetarium and classroom program at the Carlinville Intermediate School.