Carlinville FFA remains active during pandemic

By: KAYLA QUARTON

Enquirer~Democrat contributor

This year’s pandemic has prevented Carlinville High School students involved in FFA from doing many things this year, but the gorup has managed to stay active in our FFA Chapter and community. At the beginning of the pandemic, while school was still in session, those in FFA selected for the 2020-2021 school year. The results were as follows: the President this year is Faith O’Dell, Vice President is Dane Rosentreter, Reporter is Kayla Quarton, Secretary is Braylee Gilmore, treasurer is Ryan Koster, and sentinel is Jack Stayton.

The community has been a big part of the chapter being able to stay active. It all started last May when Carlinville Ace Hardware bought all of the plants from the greenhouse at school.

This action made it possible to sell our plants and still remain safe from the virus. The Macoupin County Housing Authority once again provided the opportunity to use their plot at The Village at Morse Farms in exchange for FFA members doing various landscaping projects around the facility.

The Illinois Association FFA State Convention was held virtually throughout the summer, but we still managed to participate. Vice President, Dane Rosentreter, performed “Simple Man” as part of the convention talent at a virtual State FFA Convention. Also, two of of the FFA members were delegates and able to elect the second-ever all-female State Officer Team.

The corn plots this year are doing great, and we just did our Yield Check for this year with the help of Clark VanBuskirk of M & M Service, Justin Boente of Channel Seed, Rick Stayton from

Stayton Farms, Aidan Groves, and Kevin Groves, all from the Carlinville FFA Alumni. The FFA plot at the school is looking at 190-200 bushels per acre. The seed for this plot was donated by Justin Boente. The 4 acre plot at Morse Farms is expected to average the same. The seed for this plot was donated by Ryan and Roger Rosentreter. With this yield check, members had the chance to talk about marketing the corn crop and were able to sell a little bit.