Carlinville fall captains to embark on new adventures

Carlinville fall captains to embark on new adventures

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer-Democrat Sports Reporter

Last week, Molly Lewis and Jarret Easterday inked their letters of intent in the Carlinville High School media center and made the commitment to further their education as student athletes.

On Feb. 20, Lewis formally signed with the St. Ambrose University Bees’ cross country squad. She plans to study exercise science as an undergraduate then transfer to physical therapy in pursuit of a master’s degree.

Twenty-four hours later, Easterday became a member of the Illinois Wesleyan University football family. The Carlinville quarterback will be pursuing a degree in the biological pre-medical field.

Both athletes earned the title of senior captain during the 2018 fall season.

On Feb. 21, Carlinville senior quarterback Jarret Easterday signed a letter of intent to further his football career at Illinois Wesleyan University. Pictured from left to right is (back) Michael Morrison, Don Borgini, Quinn Steiner, Dan Easterday, Joeb Easterday, Alan Cooper, John Reels, Michael Bolomey, (sitting) Barb Easterday, Chad Easterday, Jarret Easterday, Tammy Easterday and Janet Stewart. Enquirer-Democrat photo by Jackson Wilson.

On Feb. 20, Carlinville senior Molly Lewis (middle) made the commitment to run cross country for the St. Ambrose University Bees in the upcoming fall. Attending her intent letter signing ceremony was (left to right) Carlinville cross country head coach Charlie Helton, Kate Lewis, Russ Lewis, St. Ambrose University Cross Country Director Dan Tomlin and Joe Lewis (standing). Enquirer-Democrat photo by Jackson Wilson.

See full story in February 28 issue of the Macoupin County Enquirer