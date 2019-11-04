Carlinville ends outdoor soccer season with a flourish

Indoor soccer

begins November 10

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville Park District’s outdoor soccer teams ended their season in one of the most convincing ways possible.

The sixth grade girls went the entire season without a allowing a goal en route to a championship. The fifth and sixth grade boys also finished first. A third place ranking was the end result for the seventh and eighth grade boys.

The high school girls’ indoor soccer league begins Nov. 10 and will conclude with an ‘end of season’ tournament Dec. 14.

The instructional indoor soccer campaign for 3-5-year olds will start Jan. 4 with games scheduled every weekend until Jan. 25.

Leagues for all who fall into the kindergarten-eighth grade age range start Feb. 3. The first date for games will be Saturday, Feb. 8.

An indoor soccer tournament for third-eighth graders could be held sometime over Christmas break, pending future discussion and clarification by the park board.

The basketball boosters started using the Demuzio Sport Center this week. There is staffing available and the walking track is once again open to the public, free of charge.

The 13U Carlinville Capitals team will host their annual select team tournament Saturday, Nov. 2 and Sunday, Nov. 3 at Loveless Park. Games begin at 1 p.m. both days.

The Mercenaries Rugby Club will also be running a tournament at Loveless Sunday, Nov. 3. Round robin action gets underway at 10 a.m.

All parks will be winterized, starting next week.