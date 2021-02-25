Carlinville Elks Lodge to host blood drive March 3

Carlinville Elks Lodge to host blood drive March

Carlinville Elks Lodge will host a community blood drive from 12-6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3 at 201 W. Main Street, inside Elks Lodge. Cross Church will be sponsoring this blood drive.

All presenting donors will receive a voucher to redeem for their choice of a $5 e-gift card or a pair of limited-edition donor socks.

Appointments are required. To donate, contact Community Blood Center at 800-747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org and use code 60045 to locate the drive.

All staff and donors are now required to wear a face covering while inside Donor Centers or participating in a mobile blood drive. Paper masks will be provided for those who arrive without their own mask or facial covering.

Donors are now required to make appointments for donation. To maintain social distancing and appropriate donor flow, walk-ins will only be accepted when an appointment slot is available.

Do not give blood if you are experiencing any symptoms of a COVID-19 infection or have in the last 14 days been within six feet of someone who has the virus or is being tested for the virus for greater than 15 minutes without use of personal protective equipment.

Prior to donation, donors are screened for symptoms of illness (body temperature, heart rate, blood pressure, and hemoglobin level all are checked, and the donor completes a pre-donation Donor History Questionnaire).

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate.

Donors who last gave blood on or before Jan. 6, 2021 are eligible to give at this drive.

Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.

Central Illinois Community Blood Center is the exclusive provider to Carlinville Area Hospital.