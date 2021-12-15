Carlinville Elks Lodge #1412 hosted second annual Breakfast with Santa event

Carlinville Elks Lodge #1412 hosted second annual Breakfast

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer-Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville Elks Lodge was full on Saturday Dec. 11 as children and their families came in to have breakfast and meet Santa.

Children had multiple opportunities to win gifts, both from a musical chairs type game and from raffle ticket drawings. During the raffle drawing bikes, scooters, and tricycles were gifts that could be won, along with smaller items like board games, LEGO sets, and dolls.

Santa arrived at 10 a.m. to meet the kids and take pictures. Visitors of all ages came to see Santa, the Elks reported they served at least 150 people for breakfast. Elks member Tom Reznicek donned the red suit to greet the children as Santa for this year’s event.

Breakfast this year consisted of donuts, cereal, Prairie Farms milks and juices, and various fruit. The purchase of toys and breakfast were undertaken by the Elks Lodge, with support from the Wood Duck Bar and Grill, Prairie Farms, and the Elks National Foundation.

This was only the second time the Carlinville Elks Lodge has been able to host what they hoped to be an annual event. The first breakfast was held in November 2019. The event was canceled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.