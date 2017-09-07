Carlinville cross country teams at Rochester meet

ROCHESTER (Sept. 7, 2017) – Carlinville’s boys cross country team finished second in a competitive Rochester Invitational meet on Saturday.

The Cavies totaled 94 points, trailing only Taylorville’s 49 points. Williamsville, Clinton and Tremont rounded out the top five.

Blake Jones of Lincoln won the race in a time of 15:27.

Jason Landon was Carlinville’s top finisher, seventh at 16:21. Bailey Lippold finished 15th at 16:49; Grayson Armour 22nd at 17:08; Briley Roper 30th at 17:19; Charles Helton IV 31st at 17:24; Cale Williams 40th at 17:44; Colin Leonard 55th at 18:05; Dustin Roberts 66th at 18:29; Max Wilson 118th at 20:28; Cameron Strubbe 129th at 20:55; Seth Evans 139th at 21:18.

On the girls side, the Cavaliers finished sixth as a team, scoring 159 points. Williamsville outlasted Liberty 50-77, with Tremont, Pittsfield and Southeast also in the top five.

Tremont’s Lizzy Freidinger was the winner of the women’s race in 18:37.

Carlinville was led by sophomore Rory Drew, 34th at 22:02. Molly Lewis was 36th at 22:06 and Gabby Marchiori 37th at 22:08. Patty Walch finished 51st at 22:57 and Mackenzie Harris 53rd at 22:58.

Carlinville cross country boys start off the race at the Carlinville Invitational meet last Tuesday at Loveless Park.