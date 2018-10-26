Carlinville cross country teams defend home turf, advance to sectionals

Carlinville cross country teams defend home turf, advance

Carlinville boys three-peat as

regional champions; girls advance with 5th place finish

By Jackson Wilson

Carlinville’s Macoupin County Fairgrounds hosted one of the 2018 Illinois High School Association 1A cross country regional meets on Saturday.

The Carlinville boys’ team captured their third consecutive regional championship with a team score of 31 points.

Cale Williams (4th; 17:16), Dustin Roberts (5th; 17:20), Jacob Landon (6th; 17:25) and Briley Roper (10th; 17:39) all received medals for the Cavaliers. Bailey Lippold also made a strong bid for a medal but fell short by a fifth of a second (11th; 17:39).

“When we ran on this course at our invitational meet earlier this year, I didn’t feel like we ran as well,” said Carlinville head coach Charlie Helton. “Early on, we didn’t look that impressive but as the race went on they kept flying by people. They all ran very disciplined, finished strong and I feel pretty good about how they did.”

Caden Bohn of Southwestern won the individual regional championship medal with a time of 16:29. Cody Rohdemann (Shelbyville, 2nd; 16:42), Chase Curtis (Auburn, 3rd; 16:49), Will McClain (Shelbyville, 7th; 17:30), Dylan Taylor (Cowden-Herrick, 8th; 17:34) and Marcus O’Dell (East-Alton Wood River, 9th; 17:38) rounded out the rest of the boys’ individual top ten.

Carlinville advances to the Decatur boys’ team sectional meet next Saturday along with Shelbyville (44 pts), Auburn (109 pts), Cowden-Herrick (121 pts), Moweaqua Central A&M (139 pts), East-Alton Wood River (169 pts) and Altamont (194 pts).

“We lost five seniors last year and four of them ran at the state meet for us. For this group to come back and win the regional after losing them – that’s huge,” Helton said.

Will Carlile (Litchfield, 17th; 18:01), Trent Markezich (Staunton, 19th; 18:05), Jacob Rummerfield (Alton-Marquette, 22nd; 18:21) and Justin Erickson (Greenville, 24th; 18:28) joined Bohn as individual sectional qualifiers not on advancing teams.

Carlinville advanced to the girls’ team sectional with a fifth place finish of 131 points.

Molly Lewis represented the Cavaliers in the top ten and took home the ninth place medal with a time of 21:06. Lydia Roller of Staunton won the individual regional championship after being honored as the South Central conference champion Monday in Brighton. Ailey Mitchell (Shelbyville, 2nd; 18:33), Gabrielle Spain (Shelbyville, 3rd; 18:48), Riley Vickrey (Alton-Marquette, 4th; 19:06), Caroline Quarton (Litchfield, 5th; 19:36), Madi Throne (Litchfield, 6th; 19:52), Emma West (Auburn, 7th; 20:05), Kylee Eiting (Litchfield, 8th; 20:57) and Brooke Kinder (Staunton, 10th; 21:15) joined Lewis on the stage for the medal ceremony.

The lady Cavaliers will be joined by regional champion Litchfield (51 pts), Staunton (66 pts), Shelbyville (82 pts), Auburn (120 pts), Moweaqua Central A&M (155 pts) and Altamont (156 pts) in Decatur next Saturday.

Girls’ sectional individual qualifiers not on advancing teams included Vickrey, Madelyn Rupert (Hillsboro, 11th; 21:16), Laina Wilderman (Southwestern, 13th; 21:27), Lily Baumgartner (Carrollton, 14th; 21:28) and Haley Bartels (Cowden-Herrick, 19th; 21:51).

Senior Molly Lewis finished first for Carlinville with a time of 21:06.

Junior Cale Williams finished first for Carlinville with a time of 17:16.

Pictured, from left, are Damon Sharp, Max Wilson, Bailey Lippold, Cale Williams, Briley Roper, Dustin Roberts and Jacob Landon. Photos by Cory Walton.