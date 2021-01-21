Carlinville council receives update on city infrastructure projects

Dan Held visited the Carlinville city council Tuesday evening to give an update on local infrastructure projects. Held said that the roof of the Carlinville Library was ‘99 percent completed’ and that the city had saved $20,000 to $25,000. Enquirer~Democrat photo by Jackson Wilson.

Carlinville Library roof replacement project ‘99 percent completed’

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Dan Held visited the Carlinville city council Jan. 19 with an update on two renovation projects in which the city had either in progress or planned. Roof replacement project

The lead architect for the Carlinville Library roof replacement project recently emailed Held and said that the roof was good to go for the final payments.

All work on the roof has been completed along with all flashings, copings, etc. The contractor has been in contact with the roofing manufacturer to set up

an inspection in order to put the warranty in place.

All that remains is the full retainage request to be submitted by the contractor. “I’d say that the roof is 99 percent completed as of now,” said Held. “The great

news is that, after all was said and done, we actually ended up saving $20,000 to $25,000.”

Dilapidated structure project

In relation to the project involving the removal of dilapidated structures through a $110,000 Illinois Housing Development Authority grant submitted

by Woodward and Curran, Held said that that idea came about when he and his construction team noticed that the city had owned an old building that was

adjacent to the town’s wastewater treatment plant. “We were looking to try to get the trees removed down there along with the buildings,” said Held. “While we were

doing that, we had some other places that popped into our head. So, we had a rough list of what we were sort of working together

and trying to develop.” Over the past week, a concern had built up because the list, which was comprised of 16 different properties around Carlinville,

had been released to the public and put on the record. A rough estimate of $5,000 had been put in place for each

location according to Held, but anything that was project-related had to be put on hold because the city was still working

on obtaining legal rights to the properties while laying the appropriate financial foundations. Therefore, nothing had been

finalized in terms of which structures were going to be officially removed. “That list of 16 that we had wasn’t meant to be a form of public content

because we were racking our brains and going really, really fast,” said Held. “You just can’t call people up and say that we

wanted to know about this because we’re thinking about applying for a grant.” Held mentioned that the construction team was brainstorming random locations

in an effort to put something together and apologized for any inconvenience that may have caused. “If that caused anyone any embarrassment,

heartaches or anything along those lines, we are sorry about that,” said Held. “It was never meant to happen that way but we are a government agency so we

have to give people that kind of stuff when they ask for it.”

