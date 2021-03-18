Carlinville council receives praise for Alluvial victory

Carlinville mayor Sarah Oswald presented a proclamation to Aaron Shipley during the Mar. 15 city council meeting in recognition of his 25 years of service as Carlinville Emergency Management administrator. Shipley, who recently resigned from his position, got a standing ovation from the council members as he accepted the proclamation. Enquirer~Democrat photo by Jackson Wilson.

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

During the public comment session of the Mar. 15 council meeting, the city of Carlinville received praise regarding the recent Alluvial lawsuit case that the appellate courts had ruled in its favor.

Long-time resident John Yowell said that he had witnessed city water issues ever since he was in high school and that there had never been a resolution that ultimately fixed those problems.

“However, this time it is different,” Yowell told the council. “This time, the city has decided on what I believe is going to be a permanent resolution to fix our water. In my opinion, this council got it right.”

Yowell said that he had attended numerous public meetings in which proposed remedies were discussed. Ultimately, these sessions were what led to the creation of the Illinois Alluvial Water Company and later the Brotze v. Carlinville case that went on from 2018 to 2021.

“That debate is now over,” said Yowell. “It is now time for citizens to put aside politics and get on with the work of supporting the city for a thriving community we want this to be.”

Yowell thanked Carlinville mayor Sarah Oswald, late mayor Deanna Demuzio who had passed away last October, the council members and all the city attorneys – past and present.

“These people have worked so hard and endured so much to put us on a path of sustainability,” said Yowell. “I, for one, am past weary of hearing the debate. It’s done and the path is set. We should not keep the debate alive for the purpose of political gain and grievance.”

Yowell closed by mentioning the absence of the Edgar County Watchdog group, which he said was eager to be in attendance immediately following the lower court ruling of Carlinville’s Alluvial participation.

“At the meeting following that loss, the Edgar County representatives appeared delighted to dwell in this loss and went at council members and our city attorney,” said Yowell. “This went so far to the point of them calling our late mayor a liar in this same room during the meeting.”

Now that this ruling had been reversed by the Appellate Court in favor of Carlinville, Yowell was anticipating respect to come from the opposition.

“I expected the Watchdogs to be here tonight to offer congratulations and apologize for their instablities of saying that the city was wrong. However, they are conspicuous in their absence.”

Read the full story in this week’s Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat 3-18-2021