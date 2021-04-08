Carlinville council proclaims April 22 as ‘Earth Day’

Zaiden Reese was recognized as an Eagle Scout during the Carlinville city council meeting Apr. 5. Pictured, from left, (back row) Matt Reese, Dale Lowrance, Carter Lowrance, Maddie Lowrance and Bill Link; (front row) Teresa Reese, Stephanie Reese, Zaiden Reese and Mayor Sarah Oswald. Enquirer~Democrat photo by Jackson Wilson.

Zaiden Reese

receives Eagle

Scout recognition

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

During its Apr. 5 meeting, the Carlinville city council proclaimed Apr. 22 to be this year’s ‘Earth Day.’

Carlinville mayor Sarah Oswald presented the proclamation to Mary and Randy Tinder, the creators of the “Make Carlinville Beautiful” project that recently won the Governor’s Hometown Award.

“I urge all citizens to celebrate by supporting our native bees, recycling, re-purposing, planting wildflowers, reducing plastic dependency, planting an organic vegetable garden and conserving water,” Oswald said as………

Read the full story in this week’s Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat. 4-8-2021