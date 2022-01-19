Carlinville Council discusses budget changes; unsafe property on East Elm

Carlinville Council discusses budget changes; unsafe property on

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer-Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville city council met Mon. Jan. 17 to discuss a number of items. During old business, changes were made to the new public safety building and its equipment, as were changes to the facade grant funds. In new business, a destroyed property was discussed, along with a lease transfer and a resolution to join the federal surplus property program.

Public Safety Building

A change order from CTS was presented to the council. The original contract was approved for a total of $2,369,952.00. The change request would add an additional $54,684.80 to the total, bringing the project to a total of $2,424,636.80. The changes include the addition of epoxy flooring to a processing room, adding a hand sink to evidence processing, adding carpet to an interview room, adding exterior lighting on the west and north sides of the safety building, additional conduits for fiber optic service, radio tower cabling, and additional rough-ins for cameras and data. Other changes include adding an exhaust fan to evidence processing and vault, an additional processing table and bench, and adding acoustic panels to an interview room. The cost of overhead power service was also reduced by $11,500 in the change order.

The finance committee approved the change order unanimously as did the full council. The additional funds will come from the money that has already been borrowed for the project.

Facade Grant

Alderman Kim Harber asked for the council’s approval to add an additional $15,000 to the already budgeted $10,000 for the facade grants available to local businesses. The additional $15,000 would come from money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The council approved the additional money being added to the facade grants. Further information can be found on page 5A.

Unsafe Property

Police Chief Dave Haley spoke to the council about a property on East Elm Street. The home that was on the property was destroyed in a fire on Nov. 28, 2021. Haley says the Carlinville police have been trying to get the owner to clean up or secure the site since the fire, which the owner has failed to do.

The property owner has since been issued a number of warnings. He has received two warnings and one citation for unlawful burning. Haley says the owners have been using cut 2×4’s for fuel in a wood burning stove as a way to warm themselves when they worked on the property, which violates city ordinance. Carlinville Police have also been to the property on animal calls, two dogs were removed from the property as, Haley says, “they were not being maintained.”

Haley also claims that much of the cleanup work that has happened was in the early hours of the morning, around 2 or 3 a.m.

He asked he council to declare the property as ‘unsafe’ due to the debris in the yard and around the property and the fact that it is not fenced off or secure from the public or wandering animals. The council voted to allow Chief Haley to deem the property unsafe, which will give the owner 90 days to comply with the local authorities orders.

Surplus Property

Haley addressed the council again asking for a resolution to be passed allowing the Carlinville Police department to apply to the State of Illinois to join the federal surplus property program. The department is already a member of LESO (Law Enforcement Support Office) for their uniforms and gear. They are now asking to join GSA (General Service Administration) for general items such as office furniture and supplies.

Haley says the city of Carlinville previously had an account with GSA which has since expired. When he reapplies with GSA the account should work for both the Carlinville Police department and the city in general. The council unanimously approved Haley’s request to apply to join GSA.

Other Business

Alderman Dick McClain brought to the council’s attention injuries that had occurred on the Square due to the sidewalks being covered in ice and snow. He mentioned that two individuals, recently fell on the Square due to the icy sidewalk. McClain spoke about how dangerous the sidewalk could be in the winter, particularly on the southeast corner of the Square and near the former Karla’s Jewelry. The sidewalk in front of the southeast Square businesses is usually shaded because the buildings block out the sun. Any ice or snow that accumulates in that area is therefore colder and does not melt to the same degree as ice on other sides of the Square.

McClain says that according to local ordinances, it is the building owners responsibility to make sure the sidewalks are clear from snow and ice. Mayor Sarah Oswald suggested the council may be able to send a letter, but since the issue was brought up in public comment no official action could be taken. Oswald suggested the public safety committee take up the issue for discussion at its next meeting and bring it to the full council from there.

Zoning and grant administrator Brian Zilm provided an update to the council about the Rebuild Illinois Downtown and Main street grant he recently submitted on the city’s behalf. The grant is for $1.4 million, to be used for sidewalks around the Square and Courthouse, updating them to be ADA compliant, which Zilm says includes the sidewalks leading into businesses as many of the businesses around the square require a step up to enter.

The grant would also include the parking lot of the old library across from Ace Hardware. With the lot repaved, the city would be able to get more parking spots in the area. Zilm mentioned he has spoken to EVGo, an electric vehicle charging station company about the possibility of placing an electric vehicle charging station in the lot. The grant would also provide funds to turn what is currently Daley Street into a pedestrian plaza.

A lake property lease was transferred from Ozzy McIntyre to Kimberly Johnston for a property on Lakepoint Drive.