Carlinville City Council hears from auditing firm

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer-Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville City council heard from its auditing firm, Fleming-Tawfall & Co., regarding their annual audit of city finances during their last meeting of the year on December 20.

Angela Verticchio, CPA with the firm, was present at the meeting to review some of the budgetary items for the past fiscal year. Verticchio noted there were no major changes to the funding from the previous year.

The police pension fund’s investments were up in the last fiscal year, leaving the fund with a balance close to $900,000.00. There were two areas with deficiencies pointed out by the auditors. The first area with a deficiency was in inventory, though Verticchio noted that the inventory process was much smoother this year than in years previous and complimented public works director Dan Held on his hard work putting the inventory together.

Verticchio explained she was not worried about the deficiencies in inventory because inventory is a manual process, which is only done once a year during the audit which makes maintaining the account more difficult. Discrepancies can also be found due to differences between what the auditor values an item at and the price point at which the item was initially purchased.

The other area of discrepancy was due to missing bank reconciliations to the general ledger. Verticchio said that some items were found that were not posted to the general ledger which led to material adjustments being made and the deficiency labeled as a controlled deficiency. Verticchio noted that most of the missing items were related to new accounts that were specific to new grants the city received, and that during the city’s transition between fund managers the new accounts may have been overlooked.

In relation to the city’s debt, the city paid off a Caterpillar Compact tractor in the recent fiscal year. A footnote was added for a leased item, the streetsweeper the city is using is leased to them, and they will pay a yearly fee for its use over the next five years.

The retirement plans for city employees changed slightly. The police pension net liability went up by 4%, which Verticchio explained as more younger people have joined the police department and the department’s discount rate went down, increasing the liability. The health care plans changed as well for retirees, the cost went from $1.2 million in the 2019-2020 fiscal year to $985,000 this year. Healthcare premiums also went down. For the active employees who will retire in the future, the healthcare premiums went up from a range of 3.5-4.5% to 3.8-4.8%. The discount rate also went down, increasing liability.

In other business, Mayor Sarah Oswald presented Emma Ganz with a proclamation for receiving a Gold Award in Girl Scouts, the highest award a girl scout can achieve. Ganz’s project consisted of re-landscaping the Carlinville public pool and adding artwork to the outside of the building.

The council accepted a tax levy ordinance and assessment of the taxes for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which began May 1, 2021 and ends April 30, 2022. The total amount to be collected from the levy is $1,132,000.00.

The council also approved the Carlinville market days to be held on the square. Market days will continue to be the first Saturday of every month from April until November.

The sale of the Wilson cabin on Briarwood Lane was approved by the council for the price of $12,500.

The next city council meeting, and the first for the year 2022 will be held on Monday, January 3.