Carlinville Capitals win division

The Carlinville Capitals 11-under baseball team won their division and finished second overall in the SWIBL end of the year tournament. The Capitals plan to move up into the SWIBL 12-under Red division for next season and expects to participate in five to six tournaments throughout the season. Tryouts for the upcoming season 12-under team will be held July 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at CNB Field at Loveless Park. Pre-register by email to shellyalepra@yahoo.com with player’s name, age/birthdate and playing experience. Players must not turn 13 years old prior to May 1, 2019. Front row, from left, are: A.J. Odle, Preston Denney, Owen Cottingham, Dominic Alepra. Back row: Nate Schaake, Owen Schweppe, Braden Alexander, Bryce Hohnsbehn, Jesse Berry, Evan Loy, Deacon White and Garrett Comerford. Photo provided.