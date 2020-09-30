Carlinville Capitals open fall season

By: JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Dating back to last year, the Carlinville Capitals’ baseball team had been building a winning tradition that included mulitple championships and memorable runs. All of that is continuing in 2020.

Capitals conclude summer 22-8

The Capitals, comprised of boys ages 14 and younger, finished the summer season as the runner-up in the Auburn Spartan Father’s Day Tournament July 26. Overall, they won 22 of 30 games.

Another championship run

The Capitals started the fall campaign Sept. 19-20 with GameTime Tournaments’ Fall Brawl at Strehl Fields in Cottleville, Mo. and Woodlands in St. Peters, Mo. This competition showcased 10 teams fighting it out for the championship, which ultimately went to Carlinville.

Game one vs. Missouri Bandits

Carlinville started by defeating the Missouri Bandits, 12-8.

Jesse Berry doubled, hit a home run and drove in five runs. Noah Byots doubled and tripled. Aiden Wagner had two hits as well.

Game two vs. St. Louis Diamond Stars

The Capitals dominated the St. Louis Diamond Stars, 16-2.

The pitching duo of Dominic Alepra and Jack Kaylor limited the opposition to three hits.

Jace Stewart led the charge offensively with four runs batted in on two hits. Wagner went two-for-two with three RBI. Alepra went one-for-one with two RBI, Byots went two-for-three with an RBI. Berry and Garrett Costello added two RBIs. Kaylor and Owen Schweppe contributed with a hit and RBI as well.

Quarterfinal vs. O’Fallon Bombers

The Capitals began the second day of the tournament by winning a nail biter against the O’Fallon Bombers.

Carlinville reigned 2-1 Owen Schweppe’s performance on the mound. Schweppe pitched five shutout innings and only surrendered five hits. Stewart relieved Schweppe and retired the side in order to seal the win.

Semifinal vs. Hillsboro Hawks

Fueled by a complete pitching game from Byots, the Capitals took it to the Hillsboro (Missouri) Hawks 16-1 in four innings during a lopsided semifinal.

Offensively, Carlinville put together a 12-hit attack. Berry connected on another home run and drove in four. Alepra and Costello both added triples to their statline. Wagner, Brantley, Schweppe and Deacon White each had RBIs as well. This win secured the

Capitals a spot in the championship game against the St. Louis Bandits.

Championship vs. St. Louis Bandits

The Capitals powered their way to a 12-2 statement win to clinch their second tournament championship of 2020.

Stewart pitched a gem, giving up only one earned run and dealing six strike outs while going three-for-three at the plate. Byots, Brantley and Logan Crane each had two hits.

Capitals fall in Pumpkin National semifinals

The Capitals played in the Pumpkin Nationals at St. Charles, Mo., last weekend.

Carlinville beat the Z20Batz from DuQuoin, 11-3, and the Missouri Gators, 12-2. The Capitals were eliminated by the Fenton (Missouri) Metropolitan Mets in the semifinals, 7-4.

Upcoming games

The Capitals will be playing at Future Champions Field (formerly Lenz Field in Jackson) Oct. 3 and 4, GMB Fall Bucket Bash in O’Fallon, Mo. Oct. 17 and 18 and will end their fall season at GMB Freight Fest at Ozzie Smith’s Sports Complex Oct. 24 and 25.

Meet the Capitals

The 2020 fall team includes Alepra (Carlinville), Berry (Gillespie), Brantley (Brighton), Byots (Carlinville), Costello (Greenfield), Crane (Brighton), Bryce Hohnsbehn (Gillespie), Kaylor (Gillespie), Schweppe (Gillespie), Stewart (Litchfield), Wagner (Carlinville) and White (Medora).

The Capitals are coached by Larry Schweppe (Gillespie), Matt Alepra (Carlinville), Regie Byots (Carlinville) and Shelly Alepra (Carlinville).