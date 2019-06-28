Carlinville Capital little leaguers dream big

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The winning tradition has continued into the summer for Carlinville baseball. Over the spring, the high school program set a new record in wins. Now, the 12U Carlinville Capitals have taken over the spotlight and are taking their league by storm as well.

Despite the 2019 season being plagued by injuries and rainouts, the Capitals have still managed a record of 18-7-1 overall.

Some highlights of the campaign are as follows:

Oct. 27-28: Carlinville hosted its Capitals Frightfest at Loveless Park. Although the weather didn’t cooperate near to the fullest, the Capitals still maintained success in a field of seven opposing teams.

May 17-19: The Capitals competed in a tournament at Louisville Slugger Park in Peoria and went undefeated in pool play before barely falling short of the championship in the brackets.

During their trip, the players got to attend a Peoria Chiefs minor league baseball game as special guests on May 18. Additionally, they got to go on to the field with the Chiefs for the national anthem and beginning ceremonies.

June 16-19: This trip took the team to the University of Illinois baseball camp. The boys got to stay in the college dorms, receive high level instruction plus end with a special tour of the athletic training facilities and football stadium.

The upcoming schedule for the Capitals features two major tournaments. Carlinville will travel to Ellisville for the GMB World Series from June 27-30 and follow that up by participating in the Game 7 World Series in St. Louis July 12-16. The Capitals have two rained out games with the Jerseyville Panthers and Highland Cobras. Both contests have yet to be rescheduled.

The Carlinville Capitals are a 12U travel team that consists of hometown players and representatives from surrounding counties. Carlinville plays in the Southwestern Illinois Baseball League’s red division and in Midwest region tournaments on the weekends as a AA squad. The team first formed in August 2017.

The Carlinville Capitals’ roster is comprised of Dominic Alepra (Carlinville), Noah Byots (Carlinville), Jesse Berry (Gillespie), Ian Brantley (Southwestern/Brighton), Logan Crane (Southwestern/Brighton), Preston Denney (Staunton), Bryce Hohnsbehn (Gillespie), A.J. Odle (Litchfield), Owen Schweppe (Gillespie), Jace Stewart (Litchfield) and Deacon White (Southwestern/Medora). Aiden Wagner (Carlinville), Mason Wise (Carlinville) and Ethan Saathoff (Litchfield) have filled in as substitutes.

Read the full story in the 6-27-19 edition of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat.

(Clockwise from left to right starting with standing) Carlinville Capitals Dominic Alepra, Logan Crane, Ian Brantley, Jace Stewart, Bryce Hohnsbehn, Jesse Berry, Deacon White, Preston Denney, Noah Byots, AJ Odle and Owen Schweppe pose for a picture during their trip to Louisville Slugger Park in Peoria. Photo contributed.