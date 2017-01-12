Carlinville boys win second straight tournament opener

Morrisonville High School was the happenin’ place to be Saturday night as the comfy confines of the high school gymnasium began the 39th edition of the Morrisonville Mohawk Winter Classic.

The tournament had a new feel as Carlinville and Vandalia are newcomers to the tournament.

In Saturday’s tournament opener, Carlinville and Edinburg battled down to the wire, with the Cavies pulling out a 53-49 win over the Wildcats.

Carlinville improved to 2-11 with games left Tuesday against Lincolnwood at Raymond (see story on enquirerdemocrat.com), Thursday against Mulberry Grove and Friday against Nokomis.

In the opening quarter Saturday night, the Cavies made their first three shots – baskets from Joe Fraser, Adam Walton and Konnor Emmons, in taking an early 6-2 lead.

Edinburg hung tough throughout, as they fell to 2-12 on the season.

Brady Jamieson scored on consecutive baskets late in the first quarter, with the Cavies leading 14-11 after one quarter.

Turnovers hurt the Cavaliers in quarter two, as they turned the ball over nine times, while attempting just five shots from the field.

Edinburg took its first lead at 22-20 on a three-point make by Jared Thomas late in the first half.

Free throw shooting was poor on both sides throughout, and the Wildcats would take a 24-22 halftime lead.

Edinburg would have its biggest lead early in the third quarter at 29-24 on a Dylan Pop three-pointer. Then the Cavies came alive, going on a 12-2 run to take a five-point lead themselves, at 36-31.

Jake Hannig had a drive to the hoop, and a steal and layup during the run, which also saw scoring from Fraser, Jamieson and Walton.

Jamieson and Walton added three-point baskets late in the third quarter to extend to a 42-33 lead.

A stickback basket at the third quarter horn by Bryce Barton trimmed the Cavalier lead to 42-35 entering the fourth quarter.

Walton came alive offensively in the fourth to pace the offense, while keeping Edinburg from making a serious comeback. He had eight of the team’s 11 fourth quarter points. His drive to the hoop, followed by a Jamieson basket, made it 50-39.

The Wildcats would not wilt down the stretch, nearly coming all the way back. It was 52-42 when the Cavaliers were called for a technical foul for having too many players on the court.

Pop hit the two technical free throws and hoops by Sean Blevins and a Pop three-point hit with 28.6 seconds left brought the game to a 53-49 spread.

Neither team properly inbounded the ball, as back-to-back turnovers gave the ball to Carlinville with still 28.6 seconds remaining.

Carlinville missed a pair of free throws but the Wildcats could not take advantage and the Cavaliers escaped with the four-point win.

Both teams were 11 of 25 from the foul line. Carlinville shot well from the field at 20 of 41 while Edinburg was just 16 of 48 from the field. The Cavies committed 23 turnovers and Edinburg had 26 miscues.

Walton led all scorers with 22 for Carlinville, while Jamieson finished with 16. Emmons had seven points; Fraser and Hannig had four points each.

Thomas had 19 for Edinburg and Pop added 14 for the Wildcats.

Lincolnwood defeated Mulberry Grove in Saturday evening’s final game.

Vandalia 78, Carlinville 56

Monday night, two South Central Conference schools met for the first time this season in a tournament game at Morrisonville.

The Vandals entered the game 12-6 off a loss to Pinckneyville on Saturday evening.

On Monday night, the Vandals made 11 three-pointers and defeated the Cavies by a 78-56 score.

Vandalia led 22-13 after one quarter, behind 11 first quarter points from Nathan Casey.

The Vandals took a 40-27 halftime lead and 56-38 lead after three quarters of play.

Carlinville (2-12) got 23 points from A. Walton, including three from long range. Jamieson added 10 points; Hannig nine; Fraser five; Jarret Easterday three; Finn Bowman two; Emmons two and Nick Walton two. Additionally, Easterday, Fraser and Jamieson hit three-pointers, with the Cavies making six from long range.

Casey had 21 points; Richie Well 17 and Kelly Jones 14 for Vandalia (13-6).

Nokomis and Lincolnwood also netted Monday night wins in the tournament.