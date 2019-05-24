Carlinville boys’ track captures sectional title

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Ken Garrison’s last ride just keeps getting better.

Last week, the Carlinville boys’ track and field squad traveled to the Gillespie sectional and dominated for the title.

Although they didn’t have as much luck in the relay events, plenty of Cavaliers rose up and took the field competition by storm. Seven Carlinville individuals advanced to state for a total of ten entries.

Isaac Daugherty (1st, 13-09.00) and Dustin Roberts (2nd, 13-03.00) finished as the top two pole vaulters. Michael Douglas and Will Walton were part of a four-way tie for the high jump championship (6-03.00). Walton (3rd, 41-09.75) and Douglas (4th, 41-06.75) also ranked among the elite triple jumpers. Additionally, Walton cracked the top four in the long jump (4th, 21-00.25). Colton Robinson finished runner-up in the shot put (46-09.5). Jacob Landon (1:58.37, 800m) and Briley Roper (51.62, 400m) also achieved runner-up finishes.

The Cavies finished with 95.5 points as a collective and left every other team in the dust for a state berth. The final standings are listed as follows:

1 Carlinville 95.5

2 Auburn 57.5

3 Madison 49

4 New Berlin 44

5 Litchfield 41

5 Father McGivney 41

7 Carrollton 37

8 Southwestern 34

9 Riverton 33

10 North Mac 31

11 Gillespie 24

12 Metro-East Lutheran 22

13 Waverly 20

14 Alton (Marquette) 11

15 Bunker Hill 6

The 2019 Illinois High School Association boys’ track and field state finals are scheduled for May 23 and May 25 at Charleston.

Head coach Ken Garrison and the Carlinville boys’ track team celebrate with the plaque following their sectional championship win at Gillespie. The Cavies are headed to Charleston on May 23 and May 25 for the IHSA Class 1A State Meet. Enquirer Democrat photo by Cory Walton.