Carlinville boys take Staunton Invite title

4 20 17

Carlinville outlasted Southwestern to win the boys portion of the Staunton Invitational track and field meet Friday evening in southern Macoupin County.

Carlinville scored 149.5 points, defeating Southwestern, second at 125.5, followed by North Mac 87; Staunton 62; Auburn 59; Carrollton 25 and Bunker Hill 18.

Jason Landon won the 400-meter dash for the Cavaliers in a time of 52.2 seconds. Teammate Tyler Hughes finished third at 54.4 seconds.

In the high jump, Michael Douglas took the title clearing six-feet-two inches, tied with Carrollton’s Dylan Smith for the distance. Will Walton was sixth by clearing the five-eight barrier.

Daniel Card was a double winner in the throws. In the shot put, his 41-feet-1 inch toss was an inch better than Michael Castelberry of Bunker Hill. CHS’ Dylan Cunningham finished 14th at 25-9.

Card also won the discus by a good 12 and a half feet, with a distance of 134-feet-5 inches. Cunningham took 10th at 68-10.

Blake Hubbard’s 11-feet-six inch effort in the pole vault tied him with Staunton’s Andrew Glynn for the top distance of the meet. Isaac Daugherty placed tied for fifth with Justin Bailey of Southwestern, both clearing 11-feet.

Carlinville’s Max Rogers won the triple jump at 41-feet-5.5 inches, with Douglas fourth at 38-5.

The Cavies won the 4 x 800 relay at 9:21.4, coming in second in the 4 x 200 meter relay at 1:39.8.

Charles Helton IV won the 3200-meter run in 11:19.1, with teammate Bailey Lippold second at 11:24.

In the 1600, Jason Landon finished second at 4:59.2, with Southwestern’s Caden Bohn tops at 4:56.9. Helton finished third at 5:12.7.

The 100-meter dash was won by Nate Clark of North Mac, at 11.46 seconds. Cameron Rainey of Carlinville finished eighth at 12.29.

In the 200-meter dash, EJ Kahl of Southwestern won in 23.6 seconds. Jack Kessinger of CHS was seventh at 27 seconds.

In the 800-meter run, Grayson Armour of Carlinville finished second at 2:09.3, with Caden Bohn of Southwestern winning in 2:07.9. Douglas took fourth at 38-feet-5 inches.

The long jump was won by Carrollton’s Wade Prough at 20-feet-7.25 inches. Rainey was third at 20-2.5 and Rogers fourth at 20-0.5.

Girls

Carlinville came in fourth in team competition scoring 74 points. Auburn won with 165 points, followed by Southwestern’s 106; North Mac 79. Staunton had 58; Bunker Hill 39 and Carrollton 32.

Rory Drew won the 400-meter dash at 1:00.8, while Rachel Olroyd was first in the 800-meter run at 2:33.5.

Carlinville also won the 4 x 400 relay at 4:28.5 and the 4 x 800 relay at 11:05.8.

Macy Walker was a winner in the discus at 110-feet-2 inches.

Additionally, Cara Emery placed sixth in the 100-hurdles at 21.9 seconds. North Mac’s Chloe Fess was the winner at 18.7 seconds.

Emery tied for seventh in the 300-hurdles with Bunker Hill’s Haley Allen, both at 1:02.5. Jayden Cole of North Mac was the winner at 51.9 seconds.

Haley Wills took third for Carlinville in the shot put at 30-feet-7 inches, with Cleo Campbell eighth at 26-feet-8 inches. The winner was Auburn’s Ellie Canaday at 34-feet-4.5 inches.

Mackenzie Moyer was third in the long jump at 13-feet-2.5 inches. Teammate Elyse Lewis was sixth at 11-11. The winner was Southwestern’s Mariah Hellrung at 13-7.75.

The triple jump had Moyer third behind a pair of Auburn performers. Moyer, at 29-feet-3.75 inches, trailed the winner Hannah Smith at 33-1.5.

Carlinville’s 4 x 200 meter relay team was fourth at 2:17.4. Auburn won the race at 1:58.8.

Additionally, Bunker Hill’s Ava Ostendorf was a winner in the 100-meter dash at 13.7 seconds and the 200-meter dash at 28.2 seconds. April Goetz of Auburn won the 1600-meter run at 6:06.8 and the 3200-meter run at 12:30.2.

Carlinville relays were Tuesday, with results to be posted on enquirerdemocrat.com when available. The frosh-soph conference meet is Thursday, with the varsity Rochester Invite set for Saturday.