Carlinville Boys’ Basketball Team Honored at Banquet

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer-Democrat Sports Reporter

Last week, the Carlinville boys’ basketball team united for a final time and distributed awards to players of all three teams – varsity, junior varsity, and freshman/sophomore.

Michael Byots and Jarret Easterday were both honored as the Most Valuable Varsity Player. Aidan Naugle received the Most Improved Varsity Award. Briley Roper was given a ‘Mr. Hustle’ Varsity Award as a token of appreciation for his energy and effort on both ends of the court. These three awards were presented to the other teams as well.

Pictured from left are Fresh/Soph MVP Mason Duckels, Varsity Co-MVP Michael Byots and Jarret Easterday, and JV MVP Jack Kessinger. Enquirer-Democrat photo by Cory Walton.