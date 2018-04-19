Carlinville bowlers compete at state

JOLIET (April 19, 2018) – Four boys from the Carlinville Elks Jr Bowlers, youth bowling league, represented Carlinville Middle School at the IESA State Bowling competition, at Town and Country Lanes in Joliet on Friday, April 13.

The team members were Jordan Griffel, Will Hoesing, Jack Rives, Alexander Scott and Coach Jason Crowell.

The team bowled four games, and had a total series of 2374, which put them in 17th place.

The top 10 teams and top 32 individuals (not on an advancing team) moved on to the Finals on Saturday. The team was not able to advance.

However, Will Hoesing and Jordan Griffel qualified to advance to the finals on Saturday.

Saturday’s competition was six games. After the two days of bowling, Jordan Griffel finished 26th overall, with a 10-game series of 1733. Will Hoesing finished ninth overall with a 10-game series of 1872.