Carlinville baseball on for Friday

VANDALIA – The Carlinville Cavaliers will look to play for the first time in nine days today, as the baseball game at Vandalia is still scheduled for a 5 p.m. first pitch.

The softball game scheduled between Carlinville and Vandalia has been postponed. Also postponed are Saturday’s home baseball and softball games against Greenfield/Northwestern.

-Eric Becker