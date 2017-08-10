Carlinville athletes compete in Jr. Olympics

A pair of Carlinville athletes competed in the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics held July 25-30 in Lawrence, Kan. Dustin Roberts and Isaac Daugherty qualified for the event after competing in the district championship July 8.

Competing in the 13-14 year old boys’ pole vault division, Roberts was among 32 athletes in the event. Following a significant weather delay that put the competition about six hours behind schedule, Roberts produced a personal best of 11 feet, eight inches to finish the event in seventh place.

Daugherty competed in the 15-16 year old boys’ pole vault division. Facing 38 competitors, Daugherty cleared a personal record of 12 feet, eight inches on his first jump, earning him an 11th-place finish.

I. Daugherty and his younger brother Luke Daugherty, who was unable to compete due to an injury, will compete in an underground cave vault Aug. 19 in Crystal City, Mo.

Isaac Daugherty gets vertical during warm-ups at the US Junior Olympics in Lawrence, Kan., July 29.

 

From left to right, Isaac Daugherty, Dustin Roberts and Luke Daugherty at the US Track and Field Junior Olympics. L. Daugherty was unable to participate due to an injury.

