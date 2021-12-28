Carlinville Area Hospital & Clinics presents “The Art of Healing”

Carlinville Area Hospital & Clinics presents “The Art

Carlinville Area Hospital & Clinics hosted an open house on Dec. 9 in honor of the CAH&C photography contest reveal. The collection of photographs called “The Art of Healing” consisted of 36 photos selected out of over 200 photo submissions by local photographers. The community, along with winning photographers and their families, were invited to enjoy hors d’oeuvres and a first-time viewing of the gallery. Each winner was recognized for their talents with a metal canvas print of their winning photos.

Local photographers with winning submissions were Leann Barr, Nathen Barto, Amanda Castleman, Anna Cloninger, Rebekah Cloninger, Tammy Cox, Beth Defevers, Kaelyn Defevers, Andrea Duncan, Brianna Hupp, Kris Kessinger, Deb Lesko, Eric Owens, Jennifer Rodgers, Shawn Perry, Laura Smith, Mike Sorensen, Amanda Tarr, George Tarr and Sara Way.

Over the summer, local photographers were asked to submit photos that showcase the beauty of Macoupin County. “From the first day the new Medical Office building opened, I felt the two long MOB hallways that so many patients, employees, and visitors walk every day needed something to give them a little more life and color. I felt we needed to involve the community in some way and thought about hosting a local photo contest that represented our service area in Macoupin County.” said Jerod Cottingham, Director of Information Technology/ HIPPA Security Officer “I ran the idea by CAH&C administration and it took off from there. A few months later, we now have beautiful art in those halls from some incredibly talented photographers in the area.”

The gallery can be viewed throughout the Medical Office Building halls anytime during business hours.

For more information, contact Paige Cox, Marketing Manager at (217) 854-3141 x255 or pcox@cahcare.com.