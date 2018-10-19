Carlinville approves sewer extension

Carlinville City Council voted Monday night to extend the city’s sewer line past the area of MJM’s upcoming construction project on Shipman Blacktop, so that if there is further development beyond that point, MJM’s new parking lot will not have to be torn up in order to extend the sewer line.

Public Works Director Dan Held of Woodard and Curran said the project is expected to cost the city about $15,000 (in addition to MJM’s cost of $8,520 for extending the sewer to the northern edge of its property). He is still waiting to get a second bid, so the council voted to accept the lower of the two bids. The city’s portion of the project will include 573 feet of four-inch forced main and a new manhole; MJM’s portion will include 275 feet of eight-inch line.

Alderwoman Cindy Campbell noted that since it was announced that the Illinois Alluvial Regional Water Company had received full funding from USDA Rural Development, other entities have expressed interest in becoming members, which would help further lower costs. She said the IARWC has received its letter of conditions for getting the funding and is in the process of working through those conditions, as well as meeting with a bank to get financing to help hold them over until closing on the USDA funding.

The council discussed the possibility of giving former Budget Officer Claudia Leonatti the title of Assistant Budget Officer, since she’s still helping to train the current budget officer, but ultimately decided to continue using her on an as-needed basis instead of creating a new position.

Angela Verticchio of Fleming Tawfall gave a brief report on the city’s audit. The only recommendation she gave was suggesting that the city automate its inventory system now that Woodard and Curran has taken over the Public Works Department and likely has more capability of doing that. She said nothing indicated a problem with the current inventory system but thought automation would be an improvement.

Kevin Bennett of the non-profit organization Trees Forever spoke to the council about tree management and mentioned the possibility of doing a street tree inventory (funded through a federal grant) to identify the types and conditions of trees the city is responsible for maintaining (those in the rights-of-way between the street and the sidewalk).

In other action, the council approved a change order for the Standard Addition water main project; agreed to make the first payment of $29,015.89 for the project; and agreed to purchase materials leftover from the project at a cost of $11,507.49. A thank-you letter from St. Jude Rides, which passed through Carlinville in September, was placed on file.

Expenses were approved as follows: General Fund, $149,283.28; insurance, $1,000; Motor Fuel Tax, $74,841.71; Street Fund, $29,177.71; Water Fund, $179,309.50; and Lake, $7,984.50, for a total of $441,596.16.

