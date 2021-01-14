Carlinville 14U softball team posts 4-0 record at indoor tournament

Carlinville 14U softball team posts 4-0 record at

The Carlinville 14U softball team participated in an indoor tournament Dec. 26 and placed first with a perfect 4-0 record on the day. Pictured, from left, is (front) Hallie Gibson, Makenah Dugan, Braley Wiser, Kali Robinson, Briauna Swinford; (back) Kendal Maddox, Hannah Gibson, Brylee Lawson, Addison Ruyle and Olivia Kunz. Photo contributed.

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

On Dec. 26, the Carlinville 14U girls’ softball team participated in an indoor tournament and finished the day undefeated in four games.

8-1 win vs. USSSA St. Louis Pride Carlinville used an eight-run third inning and an ace performance by Kendal Maddox to get a

convincing 8-1 win over the USSSA St. Louis Pride in the opener. Maddox lasted five innings, allowing just one

run on two hits while striking out 15 batters. Maddox additionally joined her Carlinville classmate Hannah Gibson as one of four C-14U

players that had two hits on offense. Carlinville double dips against Bluff City The C-14U pitching stayed hot against Bluff City.

In two games, Carlinville limited Bluff City to a combined total of two runs – one per contest – and five hits. Gibson tossed three frames, striking out four

and allowing just one hit to earn the pitching win as C-14U squeaked by with a 2-1 triumph in game one.

Bluff City drew first blood during the fourth inning of the second game, but Carlinville responded with a five-spot in the bottom half of

the fourth, which ultimately put the game out of reach. Braley Wiser drove in two runs to lead C-14U offensively. Kalli Robinson went the distance on the

mound, pitching the full seven innings while striking out four as Carlinville reigned victorious once again. 5-1 was the final score.

Maddox, Carlinville shuts out Louisville On a day in which pitching had done wonders, Carlinville saved the best for last against…

Read the rest of the story in this week’s Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat Newspaper.