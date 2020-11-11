Carl D. Focht

Carl D. Focht, 78, of Carlinville died at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at 4:20 p.m.

He was born June 30, 1942, in Los Angeles, Calif. to Carl Focht and Dora (Sargent) Focht. He married Linda (Taylor) Focht. He worked on the assembly line for General Motors. Carl was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and was a carpenter at heart.

He is survived by his children, Deena Focht of Bowling Green, Ky.; Deanna Focht of Thayer, Mo.; Dean Focht of Lake St. Louis, Mo.; Gary (Dawn) Parker of Smithton; stepdaughter, Dawn (Roger) Kirgan of Nashville; 12 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents, spouse, siblings, Jack Focht, Joe Focht, Alan Focht and Judy Meyer.

No public services will be held. Those wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.