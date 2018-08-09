Card clinic offered for throwers

CARLINVILLE (Aug. 9, 2018) – Youngsters got a real eye-opener on what it takes to be a successful track and field thrower last weekend at Carlinville High School.

U.S. Olympian Kelsey Card, a 2011 graduate of Carlinville High School, her brother Daniel Card and her husband Andrew Bartsch hosted a free shot put and discus clinic at Carlinville High School.

The four sessions included 10 middle school aged students and 12 high school aged students for a total of 44 athletes.

Card said that the athletes came from as far away as Riverton, Springfield, Tuscola, East Alton, and Highland.

“It was warm out but we had plenty of rest breaks,” Card said.

Those participating were given the opportunity to have their form techniques evaluated with instruction on how they can improve going forward.

“It’s nice to throw with someone with experience who can watch and help correct any issues – throwing takes a lot of work and good balance,” Card said. “We are hoping to do more of these clinics in the future.”

Card is a four-time IHSA state champion at Carlinville High School in the shot put and discus, and holds the IHSA record for longest discus toss at 167-feet-four inches.

In college at the University of Wisconsin, Card was a seven-time first-team All-American, and a Big 10 record holder in the outdoor shot put (60-feet-10.75 inches) and discus (208-feet-five inches). She was 2016 NCAA outdoor champion in the discus.

Bartsch, currently Madison, Wisc. Club throws coach, is a former thrower at UC-Davis and the University of Wisconsin.

Daniel Card just wrapped up a successful high school career at Carlinville High School, participating in wrestling, football and track and field. He advanced to state in track and field in his final three years.

