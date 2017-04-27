Caravan honors area veterans

Community members throughout the southern half of the county showed their support for local veterans Saturday morning, as the Southern Macoupin Veterans Caravan passed through Mt. Olive, Benld, Gillespie, Dorchester, Bunker Hill, Staunton and Sawyerville before culminating with a luncheon in Wilsonville.

Annetta Veres, one of the organizers of the event, said she was “very pleased” with the caravan, which she said was well-attended. “It was very touching pulling into Bunker Hill while a recording of ‘Amazing Grace’ played on bagpipes were being broadcasted,” said Veres. “The luncheon that was served by Wilsonville Community Outreach in Wilsonville was awesome. A special service was held in Benld; an American flag along with a Marine flag was raised in honor of Tom Topal. The Mt. Olive VFW served doughnuts, juice and coffee to all those involved with the caravan at line-up in the morning.” She said about 100 people attended the luncheon.

According to Veres, it is difficult to estimate the number of veterans who participated in the caravan, but those who placed flags at the veterans’ memorials were Dan Frizzo in Mt. Olive, Tom Allen in Benld, William Martin in Gillespie, Art Goebble and Rich Blevins in Dorchester, Bob Solt and Richard Moulton in Bunker Hill, Elma DeProw in Staunton, Matthew Jackson in Sawyerville and Wilbur Moulton in Wilsonville. Johnathan Daugherty of Staunton played taps for the caravan.

Veterans’ organizations that participated included the Mt. Olive VFW, Staunton Area Veterans Honor Guard, Gillespie VFW, Bunker Hill American Legion Color Guard, Patriot Guard Riders and Veterans Assistance Commission, as well as Tom Throne with his military HVAC vehicle. Other participating organizations, in addition to the organizing committee, included Macoupin Military Support Group, Village of Wilsonville, Wilsonville Community Outreach, Mt. Olive Fire and Police Departments, Benld Police and Fire Departments, Gillespie Police and Fire Departments, Bunker Hill Police and Fire Departments, Staunton Police and Fire Departments, Wilsonville Police Departments, Illinois State Police and Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department.

“I would like to thank all those who volunteered and donated to make this veterans caravan so successful,” said Veres. “I couldn’t have achieved this event if not for the help of the members of the Southern Macoupin Veterans Caravan Committee: Cathy Petrak, Joan Page, Carole Scheller, April Balestri, Louise McCallister and Debbie Hearns. Also included is MMSG member Christine Goldstein. We appreciate all that you do to help support and honor our veterans.”