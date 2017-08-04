Car show raises $7,200 for Cav Pac

CARLINVILLE, Ill., Aug. 3, 2017 — This year’s Macoupin County Cruisers Cruise-in and Car Show, held Saturday, July 29, on the Carlinville square as part of the annual Super Summer Weekend, was the most successful in the event’s history.

According to Dennis Pickrel of the Macoupin County Cruisers, the event raised just over $7,200 for the Carlinville school district’s CavPac organization. He noted the car show drew about 100 vehicles. “It was our most successful one ever,” Pickrel said. “There were a ton of people walking around the square all day.”

In addition to the cruise-in and car show, Super Summer Weekend featured the Chalk It Up sidewalk art contest, Carlinville Rotary Club’s ice cream social and performance by the muni band. In addition, Relay for Life had a large map of Illinois available, giving attendees the opportunity to paint a county for $5 to raise funds for that organization. “It’s a real good example of everybody working together,” said Pickrel.

Winners of the car show were as follows.

Best of Show: Eric Westphal, 1963 Chevrolet SS convertible.

Mayor’s choice: Bruce Briley, 1968 Chevrolet.

Cars 1949-prior: Danny Wall, 1938 Chevrolet, first place; Dick Knetzer, 1932 Ford, second; Donald Gibbs, 1934 Ford, third.

Cars 1950-59: Ray Killenberger, 1955 Chevrolet, first; Harold Watkins, 1957 Chevrolet Nomad, second; Richard Brewer, 1957 Chevrolet, third.

Cars 1960-69: Jack Metcalfe, 1967 Corvette, first; Bruce Briley, 1968 Chevrolet, second; Doug Lewis, 1968 Camaro, third.

Cars 1970-85: Mark Newman, 1972 Challenger, first; Lavern Harvey, 1972 Ford LTD, second; Ed Weichbrodt, 1972 Monte Carlo, third.

Cars 1986-98: Doug Downey, 1997 Corvette, first; Lisa Hauter, 1992 Cadillac, second; Rick McKee, 1987 Monte Carlo, third.

Cars 1999-2007: Jim Anderson, 2006 Cadillac XLR, first; Jaxton and Jace Swarringen, 2005 Chrysler 300, second; Joe Clevenger, Toyota MR2, third.

Cars 2008-current: Mike Ashley, 2016 Challenger, first; Gene and Gloria Brominske, 2015 Challenger, second; Larry Ricchiardi, 2013 Camaro, third.

Truck: Neal Fansler, 1937 Ford, first; Cocky and Brenda Bramley, 1993 GMC, second; Robert Huyear, 1965 Chevrolet, third.

Tractor: Robert Huyear, 1953 M, first.