Campground resident approaches council about mistakes in rental fees

Campground resident approaches council about mistakes in rental

By: JORDAN GRUCZA

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Last Thursday’s city of Carlinville lake recreation meeting opened with public comment from campground resident Roberta Hopper, regarding comments and decisions made about payment of leases in previous meetings.

“The city said something about the half-payments,” said Hopper. “That’s been going on for a long time and I’m surprised the city didn’t know this. I’ve been out there for 19 years and it’s been going on this whole time.

“And then another comment I have is I’ve been paying my rent for 19 years at city hall. I came in this year, paid my rent at city hall, and I told the lady you’re not charging me enough. ‘Yes, I am,’ she said. ‘I know what it is.’ I said, no you don’t. I have two lots: one I paid a reserve on, the other one I left my camper on and I have 50-amp service. I know there is a difference. ‘No there’s not. This is what you owe.’ She wrote me out a receipt paid in full. I said, lady, you’re making a mistake. ‘No, I’m not.’ So, I wrote the check out and gave it to her. Two weeks later Mark calls and says ‘Roberta, you didn’t pay enough money.’ I said, Mark, I tried to tell that woman and she wouldn’t listen to me. I will be out there, and I will pay you the rest of the money.

“She could have had a cheat sheet. It could list the different prices for a reserve lot, an occupied lot, a 50-amp service. For 19 years I’ve paid at City Hall. Why should I have to drive all the way out to the Lake, drive all over and find Mark to pay my rent, when I could drive to City Hall, which is half the distance?”

“I’m the one who took her payment,” said City Clerk Carla Brockmeier. “And unfortunately, when she comes in, I don’t have a list of what people have reserved and haven’t reserved and what their lots are from last year and what they paid last year because I don’t take a lot of them and to see that I would have to go back through my receipts from last year. So that was my mistake. I did not purposefully tell her she had to pay that to Mark.”

“But every lot is the same,” Hopper said. “Use a cheat sheet.”

“But I don’t know who out there at the end of season paid the reserve without going through every single receipt from last year,” said Brockmeier. “I don’t know every camp site out there. I don’t know who pays their reservation and who doesn’t.”

“They signed a contract for winter storage,” said Boatman.

“I know, but again in order for me to do that I’d have to go through everybody’s thing to know who did what,” said Brockmeier. “It was my mistake. I told Mark I made the mistake whenever we were talking about it.”

