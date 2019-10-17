Caleb A. Martin

Caleb Austin Martin, 27, of Mt. Olive, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, 3:58 a.m. at his residence.

He was born Sept. 15, 1992 in Alton, the son of Stephen Martin​ and Belinda McElvain​.

Caleb married Bethany Faith Knox​ Aug. 27, 2016 at Timber Lakes Golf Course, Staunton.​

​He attended Mt. Vernon Grade School, Benld Elementary School and graduated from Gillespie High School with the Class of 2011. He continued his schooling at Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey for two years, and received his associate’s degree in applied sciences Drafting/CAD Technology and a certificate of proficiency.

He was employed as a drafter for Federal Steel Erection Company in East Alton for three years.​

He attended the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints in Litchfield.​

A gentle and loving soul, Caleb has the biggest heart and was completely selfless. He loved God and those around him, and received that same love in return. Most of all, he shared an exceptional love and bond with his wife that was unlike any other, and they truly cherished their life together.

Caleb was a talented and passionate drummer, who could perform and master covers to nearly every song that came to mind. He enjoyed playing the drums with his band The Yard Dogs, his friends and for his previous church; playing video games; watching wrestling; listening to the Rizzuto Show on 105.7 The Point; going fishing; telling the best “dad jokes” as he called them to anyone who would listen; and making memories with his family and friends.

The biggest hockey fan, he loved cheering on his St. Louis Blues, attending games any chance he got and witnessing his favorite team win the Stanley Cup this year. Throughout his entire battle with osteosarcoma, Caleb kept an upbeat spirit and touched many lives with his unwavering faith. He will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and loving him and who will keep his memory alive forever.​

​Survivors include his wife, Bethany Martin; parents, Stephen and Belinda Martin of Wilsonville; three siblings, brother Jon (Jamie) Sadler of Titusville, Fla., sister, Kaghen (C.J.) Chandler of Gillespie and brother, Cody Martin of Staunton; grandparents, Jesse and Sylvia Cisco of Mt. Olive; grandfather, Chris (friend Debi) Schmidt of Staunton; nephews, Landynn and Wyatt Sadler; niece, Olivia Chandler; and nephew, Landon Martin; plus many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.​

He ​was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Barbara Hert, Clarence McElvain and Alfred Hert; paternal grandparents Wilburn Martin, Sr., and Martha Martin and uncles Kenneth Martin and Wilburn Martin, Jr.​

​Visitation took place Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, Litchfield. A ​funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints with bishop Lonnie Bruce​ officiating.

Burial will be in Chapman Cemetery, Mt. Olive.​

Pallbearers will be Austin Richards, Dylan Richards, Jon Sadler, Andy DeMartini, Steven McCrady and Tommy Aldridge​

Memorials are suggested to the Sarcoma Foundation of America Inc. and Chapman Cemetery.​

Online condolences can be given at www.beckerandson.com​.

Becker & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Olive, is in charge of arrangements.