CAH to hold annual wellness fair Sept. 7

Carlinville Area Hospital will hold its fifth annual wellness fair Saturday, Sept. 7, from 8 to 10 a.m.

The event, held in conjunction with the Hospital Auxiliary 5K, will take place in the medical office building community room.

There were be bree screenings for cholesterol, glucose, body mass index, lung function, blood pressure and posture testing. Visitors also will have the opportunity to learn about the lung cancer screening.