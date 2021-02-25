CAH Foundation Scholarship recognizes 2020 winners

The Carlinville Area Hospital Foundation recognized the need to provide assistance in funding education through scholarships to those interested in a career in the health field. In 2019, the CAH Foundation Scholarship was developed and made available. There are up to five scholarships offered and are annual scholarship awards. Each scholarship is up to $5,000 and will be given directly to the awardee’s institution. Eligible candidates may re-apply every year. Eligibility requirements include a post high school adult who lives in the hospital’s service area and is currently enrolled in college with a health career goal or a post high school adult who lives in our current service area who is wanting to further their education in a health care program. This last year there were 24 applications. The Foundation awarded seven scholarships totaling $25,000. The recipients were Stephen DeMartini, Colleen Madden, Samantha Park, Jennifer Banovic, Megan Passalacqua, Danika Gilliland and Nanami Owada. Stephen DeMartini is from Gillespie and attends the University of Illinois. He has a goal of becoming a physician. Colleen Madden is from Carlinville and attends Saint Louis University.

