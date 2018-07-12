CAH auxiliary to host first September wine tour

CARLINVILLE (July 12, 2018) – Carlinville Area Hospital Hospital Auxiliary will sponsor a motor coach tour of Illinois and Missouri wineries on Saturday, Sept. 22. The cost is $30 per person, which covers transportation; wine tastings, purchases, meals, and souvenirs are individual responsibilities. The tour is open to the public but there are only 25 seats available.

The itinerary begins with departure from Carlinville Area Hospital at 9 a.m. The motor coach will arrive at the Chandler Hill Winery in Defiance, Mo., around 11 a.m. It will leave at 3 p.m. and head to the Grafton Winery. The coach will leave Grafton at 6 p.m. to return to the hospital in Carlinville at roughly 7:30 p.m.

“We’re having a wine tour just for the fun of it,” said tour coordinator Becky Donaldson. “It’s a chance for people to get out in the nice fall weather, ride through the beautiful countryside in comfort, learn how a winery operates and, maybe best of all, sample some popular Midwest wines. There is no obligation to buy wines at any of the vineyards. There also is no obligation to join the Auxiliary, and there is no ‘captive-audience’ presentation to promote membership. Nor is this a fundraiser for the Auxiliary. We just want to have fun. I urge people to act now. There are tickets available, but the deadline for payment is Wednesday, Aug. 1.”

Seats may be reserved by sending checks to Becky Donaldson, 18358 Brushy Mound Road, Carlinville, IL 62626. Make checks payable to CAH Auxiliary (memo: Wine Tour). Cash and credit card payments are not available for this event.

Anyone with questions about the tour may contact Donaldson at (217) 556-4847.