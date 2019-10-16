Cafeteria analysis suggests deficit caused by sack lunch usage

Cafeteria analysis suggests deficit caused by sack lunch

By CHRIS BEST

Enquirer Democrat contributor

During the Oct. 15 Carlinville Community School District No. 1 Board of Education meeting, the Board reviewed a Cafeteria Analysis which suggested that the large quantity of students bringing lunches from home could have contributed to fiscal year 2019’s financial losses for school cafeterias.

The analysis compared the cafeteria specific revenues, expenditures, profits and losses of fiscal year 2019 (ending in June of 2019) to those from 2018. In fiscal year 2019 the school cafeterias had a $4,195 loss compared to a $27,130 profit the prior year.

The cafeteria would have broken even if roughly 10 additional students ate school lunches daily according to the analysis. The analysis also suggests that students are trending away from eating school lunches. Student derived revenue has declined by $19,500 since 2017.

In part to combat this trend, the district has introduced grant funded “grab and go” carts that they hope will help generate more revenue for the cafeteria. The carts are filled with snacks that can be purchased by students during lunch and before school to be eaten on the go. The administration hopes that this will help the cafeteria generate enough revenue to break even, while giving students additional opportunities to get the nutrition they need.

Although the district can try to influence student revenue, there are other factors out of the district’s control that also factored into the deficit. A significant decrease in national lunch and breakfast funding since 2018 (a little over $331,000 in 2018 compared to not quite $307,000 in 2019) was among the most significant of these other factors.

Later in the meeting, the Board approved a motion allowing the District to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with the Schools of Illinois Public Cooperative. The SIPC was founded by superintendents of schools in order to address the effectiveness and cost of school building maintenance. There is no cost to enter into the agreement, nor is there any cost if the district should leave. The cooperative will allow the district to purchase certain items needed for maintenance at discounted prices including pricey building materials like doors, locks and carpeting, as well as every day cleaning and maintenance supplies. The cooperative will also assist the district in becoming more green and cost effective with their maintenance facilities.

District superintendent Becky Schuchman said the agreement will not stop the district from utilizing local resources such as RP Lumber and Ace Hardware for certain maintenance needs.

A motion was passed allowing the district to utilize Environmental Control Solutions to replace and upgrade heating, ventilation and air conditioning control systems at the High School and Middle School. The district has previously used the services of ECS at the Intermediate and Primary Schools for the same universal system which is planned for the Middle and High Schools. ECS applied for Ameren grants on behalf of the district allowing $80,000 of work to cost only $6,000 after grants were applied.

For the ongoing project at the Middle School and High School, the quoted cost is $179,982 before the grants are deducted. The total cost for the district after deductions is expected to be $35,478. The motion specified that the cost to the District would not exceed $40,000. Upon completion of the project, all of the schools will be on one system.

Employment update

Superintendent Schuchman received a retroactive 3 percent salary increase effective July 1, 2019. Her contract as superintendent was also extended for four years beginning July 1, 2020. It has a base salary of $117,486.

In the event of snowfall two inches or more, a bid for snow removal for $80 per hour was accepted from Marcus Davis Lawn Care. Any less than two inches is generally handled in house.

A three-year contract was approved for Heather DeNeve as district business manager. The contract has a $90,176.50 base salary and takes effect July 1, 2020.

The following employments were approved, pending the completion of standard protocols: Michael Bolomey as assistant Middle School boys’ basketball coach; Dustin White as musical accompanist/vocal director; Jacinda Reynolds as a bus driver; Stanley Henderson as a special education paraprofessional at the Intermediate School.

The resignation of David Schwartz as Middle School baseball coach was accepted.

Next meeting

The School Board next meets on Monday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. in Carlinville High School for the purpose of a Board Retreat.

The next regularly scheduled board meeting is Monday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m.