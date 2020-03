Byots advances to state 3-point contest

On March 6, Michael Byots drained 10 of 15 attempts during an Illinois High School Association Class 2A 3-point sectional shootout at Shelbyville High School and punched his ticket to the state competition along with Ethan Keown (Marshall), Colin Schmitz (Pana) and Jarrett Tharp (Newton). Byots will shoot at Peoria Thursday. Photo contributed by Tim Tarter.