Burnses compete in state IWCOA tourney

3 16 17

Nate and Tristen Burns of Carlinville both competed and won matches in the Illinois Wrestling Coaches Officials Association frosh/soph state tournament at the Prairie Capital Convention Center in Springfield last weekend.

Nate Burns (132 pounds) opened the tournament with a victory. He defeated Ben Lemp of Wheaton North 8-5, then took on Gannon Kosowski of Huntley in the championship round two.

Kosowski, eventual fourth place finisher, edged out a 5-2 decision over Burns. In the consolation round, Nate Burns lost another tough decision, 14-11 against Paxton’s Keyn Humes.

He finished the season with a 35-17 record, one of four class 1A wrestlers in the state tournament 32-man bracket.

Tristen Burns lost a first round decision at 160 pounds against Vinny Querciagrossa of Metamora by a 5-2 decision.

T. Burns came right back and won a pair of matches in the consolation bracket, defeating Makhei Glasper of Decatur Eisenhower by pin at 3:36, then pinning Jacob Fuss of Normal West at 1:42.

However, the tournament would come to an end with a lost by technical fall, 16-1, to Riverton’s Grant Ripperda in the third round of consolations.

T. Burns finished with a 31-21 record, one of five class 1A wrestlers in the 32-man bracket at the state tournament.