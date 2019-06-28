Bunker Hill woman dies in Sunday crash

A 23-year-old Bunker Hill woman died as a result of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident Sunday morning at approximately 5:31 a.m.

Julianne Biro, driving a 2002 white Chevrolet Trail Blazer, was northbound on Illinois Route 159, an estimated 0.34 miles north of Moulton Road, according to an accident report prepared by the Illinois State Police District 18.

Biro drove off the west side of the roadway and overcorrected, The vehicle skidded across Route 159 and went off the east side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a ditch embankment and went airborne approximately 140 feet before landing in the front yard of a residence located at 1050 Route 159, according to the accident report.

The vehicle then rolled multiple times, coming to rest approximately 400 feet from where the vehicle struck the ditch embankment. The vehicle came to rest upside down, according to the report.

In addition to the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police District 18 and Macoupin County Coroner Brad Targhetta, the Bunker Hill Fire/Rescue Department and ambulance responded to the scene.

Biro was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:36 a.m. by Targehtta.

The cause of death and toxicology reports are pending. No autopsy is scheduled and the family has not selected a funeral home at this time.