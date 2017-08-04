Bunker Hill teen injured in Jersey County crash July 26

Bunker Hill teen injured in Jersey County crash

BUNKER HILL, Ill., Aug. 3, 2017 — A 19-year-old Bunker Hill woman was one of four people critically injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred at about 12:35 p.m., Wednesday, July 26, on Route 16 west of Route 100, north of Nutwood in Jersey County.

According to information released by Illinois State Police District 18 Trooper Heath Bryan, Harry Kirk, 34, of Jerseyville was driving a 2009 Hyundai westbound on Route 16 and Randall Emerson, 68, of Iowa City, Iowa, was eastbound on the same road in a 2015 Honda sport utility vehicle. In the process of navigating a curve in the roadway, Kirk’s vehicle crossed the center line and struck Emerson’s vehicle head-on. Both drivers; Kirk’s passenger, 19-year-old Christina Runyan of Bunker Hill; and Emerson’s passenger, 70-year-old Mary Emerson of Iowa City, Iowa, were transported to hospitals in critical condition. Three were transported by ARCH Air Medical Service to Mercy Hospital, and one was transported by ARCH to Barnes Hospital.

Route 16 was shut down for approximately five hours. Other agencies on the scene were Jersey Community Ambulance, Fieldon Fire Department, Jersey County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois Department of Transportation. The crash is under investigation by Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.